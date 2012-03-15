T-VIPS to showcase CP330 T2-Bridge, TNS547 at 2012 NAB Show

T-VIPS will unveil the CP330 T2-Bridge and the TNS547 at the 2012 NAB Show, April 16-19, in Las Vegas.

The CP330 T2-Bridge allows terrestrial operators to make use of satellite technology for distribution to multiple SFN regions in DVB-T or DVB-T2 networks in a more cost-effective way.

The system enables local content insertion and regional adaptation of multiplexes at DTT transmitter sites by using T-VIPS’ deterministic multiplexing technology or by PLP replacement. Using deterministic multiplexing, it is well suited for optimizing network bandwidth in other distribution and regionalization scenarios.

The T-VIPS TNS547 provides efficient monitoring of all major interfaces, formats and layers found in DVB terrestrial networks. The monitoring and analysis features enable fast fault detection and diagnostics either through an intuitive Web-based user interface or integrated with the Dataminer network management system.



