TV1.EU unveils miniCASTER pocket-sized encoder
At IBC2010, TV1.EU introduced the miniCASTER, a pocket-sized, mobile broadcast-quality encoding device that allows users to stream live video worldwide.
MiniCASTER can be set up in two minutes, using a 3G, WiFi or Ethernet connection, and works with the TV1.EU Livestreaming platform. MiniCASTER is a hardware-based encoder that offers high-quality SD as a truly mobile device. The unit is compact, ultra lightweight and can be deployed and connected with the high-performance content delivery network of TV1.EU in seconds.
MiniCASTER was developed by TV1.EU, the founders of one of the first independent content delivery networks in Germany.
