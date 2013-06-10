TV One announces CORIOmaster mini

TV One has launched its CORIOmaster mini, a compact all-in-one videowall processor.

The CORIOmaster mini fits up to 12 high-density univeral DVI or HDBaseT ports within a 1RU frame. This allows users to design full-scale 3 x 3 video walls while eliminating a rack's worth of discrete video components. The unit saves up to 10X the power required to drive complex video walls.

CORIO parallel video processing architecture tightly joins patented CORIO video engines with up to 10 independent video processors. This design supports up to 26 billion video matrix calculations per second. To ensure optimal parallel bandwidth, video transfers betw

een the CORIO video layer(s) and video I/O processors occur at 4Gb/s per I/O channel.

This design allows a single all-in-one system to perform the range of video tasks simultaneously, including real-time video rotations, multi-projector edge blending, image warping, transitions, still image store and keying.