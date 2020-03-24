TSL Products Audio Line Gets New Updates

MARLOW, U.K. —TSL Products has introduced a series of updates to its line of audio monitoring platforms, which include SAM-Q, PAM-IP and MPA1.

The SAM-Q platform is designed to offer multiple operational modes and behaviors for working based on application, skillset or personal preference. It now has two new operating modes, an audio phase metering mode and loudness monitoring modes. There are three new loudness modes, as well as short-term, monetary and integrated loudness values over an Ethernet network. There are up to eight loudness probes and SAM-Q can calculate loudness values from program configurations ranging from mono to 9.1+4.

TSL also has two administrative tools for SAM-Q that it is releasing. SAM-Q-EDIT enables the creation, modification and editing of SAM-Q-SDI configurations on a PC. MADI monitoring license options are also available for purchase, allowing one or both SDI inputs to be switched to and from MADI sources.

New to the MPA1-MIX range from TSL is the MPA1-MIX-V, featuring a redesigned user interface that helps address challenges of live production and is available in SDI, DANTE, MADI, AES and analog input formats.

Updates to the PAM-IP line add functionalities beyond audio and video monitoring. PAM-IP now has integration with third-party control systems, allowing ST-2110 multicast flow subscriptions to be managed using “In-Band” or “Out-Band” control protocols. Subscription status can be monitored remotely over a network with the PAM-IP webpage, as well as information like IP packet counters, signal format and PTP status. PAM-IP supports ST-2110, ST-2022-6, Dante Networks, SDI, AES and analog sources.