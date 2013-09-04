TSL Products Adds Features to Audio and Loudness Metre at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, TSL Products will debut the new 3G video preview feature, improved GUI and SMPTE linear timecode recognition for its PAM PiCo Audio and Loudness Metre range. The new software enhancements will be available after IBC to all existing PAM PiCo users as a free download. The loudness logging application introduced at NAB 2013 will also be made available to all PAM PiCo owners as part of the free update.



The enhancement to the PAM PiCo’s GUI allows the end user to enjoy clearer text and graphics for easy recognition, while offering an augmented colour scheme for functional differentiation at a glance. The new SMPTE linear timecode reader capability is accessed through the analogue inputs on each model of metre, delivering critical SMPTE timecode metadata information to ensure accurate location monitoring for loudness compliance.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. TSL Products will be at stand 10.B41.



