TSL keeps World Cup broadcasts sounding good

UK-based TSL Professional Product Group has supplied a dozen of its PAM1-3G8 professional audio monitors to Alfacam, provider of OB facilities for Host Broadcast Services (HBS) coverage of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

The PAM1-3G8 will be used in broadcast compounds in Durban, Port Elizabeth, Johannesburg/Ellis Park and Pretoria stadiums to simplify multichannel broadcast audio monitoring for the World Cup matches.

The rack-mountable monitoring unit features OLED displays for data and metering. TSL's Precision Audio Monitor range includes dual 3Ghz HD/SDI video inputs, Dolby D/E decoding, a number of highly advanced features and it is well-suited to the demands of a mobile production vehicle.

It includes 15 user-configurable and instant recall monitoring presets, multiple signal format handling, user-selectable bar graph characteristics, high sound quality and video confidence monitoring.