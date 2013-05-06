Trending

TSE Installs Hitachi Cameras and HD Control Room at EMU

WOODBURY, N.Y. –Hitachi says that Total Sports Entertainment Services—a systems integrator based in La Crosse, Wis.—has installed three new Hitachi Z-HD5000 HDTV studio cameras, a YESCO video board, and a full HD production control room in the Convocation Center on the campus of Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Mich.

Under the project management of A/V Consultant Frank Moraski, Jr, a principal of Anthony James Partners in Richmond, Va. the facility renovation involved LED displays from YESCO--which stands for “Young Electronic Sign Co.”--in Logan, Utah, which in turn contracted TSE Services for the turnkey systems integration work.

Bob Johnston, regional sales manager of Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, facilitated the camera order, including three Hitachi Z-HD5000 HDTV studio cameras with CU-HD500 camera control units and Fujinon HD lenses, as well as a Hitachi RU-1000VR control panel for remote camera setup. Two Z-HD5000s are in a studio configuration on tripods, while one is used as a shoulder-mount handheld within EMU’s Convocation Center - an 8,000-seat arena where the University’s NCAA Division I basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and gymnastics events are held.

According to Marty Masewicz, A/V systems integrator with TSE, the HD control room was designed to serve the production needs of other athletic facilities on the EMU campus, including Rynearson Stadium, the 30,200-seat football stadium next door to the Convocation Center. At present, the Hitachi cameras will capture HD video of games and special events like graduations for display on a four-sided, center-hung YESCO LED display/scoreboard and two 50-foot courtside LED ribbons.