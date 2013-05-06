TSE Installs Hitachi Cameras and HD Control Room at EMU

WOODBURY, N.Y. –Hitachi says that Total Sports Entertainment Services—a systems integrator based in La Crosse, Wis.—has installed three new Hitachi Z-HD5000 HDTV studio cameras, a YESCO video board, and a full HD production control room in the Convocation Center on the campus of Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Mich.



Under the project management of A/V Consultant Frank Moraski, Jr, a principal of Anthony James Partners in Richmond, Va. the facility renovation involved LED displays from YESCO--which stands for “Young Electronic Sign Co.”--in Logan, Utah, which in turn contracted TSE Services for the turnkey systems integration work.



Bob Johnston, regional sales manager of Hitachi Kokusai Electric America, facilitated the camera order, including three Hitachi Z-HD5000 HDTV studio cameras with CU-HD500 camera control units and Fujinon HD lenses, as well as a Hitachi RU-1000VR control panel for remote camera setup. Two Z-HD5000s are in a studio configuration on tripods, while one is used as a shoulder-mount handheld within EMU’s Convocation Center - an 8,000-seat arena where the University’s NCAA Division I basketball, volleyball, wrestling, and gymnastics events are held.



According to Marty Masewicz, A/V systems integrator with TSE, the HD control room was designed to serve the production needs of other athletic facilities on the EMU campus, including Rynearson Stadium, the 30,200-seat football stadium next door to the Convocation Center. At present, the Hitachi cameras will capture HD video of games and special events like graduations for display on a four-sided, center-hung YESCO LED display/scoreboard and two 50-foot courtside LED ribbons.