Triveni Digital Provides QA for Dougall Media DTV

PRINCETON, N.J.: Triveni Digital announced that its GuideBuilder PSIP generator and StreamScope RM-40 real-time transport stream monitor have been deployed by Canadian broadcaster Dougall Media. The systems were recommended and installed by Montreal-based Incospec Communications, Triveni Digital’s certified reseller in Canada.



Based in Northwestern Ontario, Dougall Media operates two broadcast television stations, CBC affiliate CKPR and Global affiliate CHFD. Both stations recently transitioned from NTSC analog to full HD with 5.1 surround sound, and the media company selected Triveni Digital’s GuideBuilder PSIP generation system to provide viewers with program guide information for its over-the-air channels. Additionally, StreamScope RM-40 offers Dougall Media engineers a more detailed view of the stations’ MPEG transport stream. After working with Dougall Media to identify its requirements, Incospec designed and delivered a complete solution. The systems integrator recommended GuideBuilder based on its open approach and high-performance bit-stream generation capability.