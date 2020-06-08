Triveni Digital Launches ATSC 3.0 Cloud Service

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital today announced ATSC 3.0 Cloud, a service that enables broadcasters to launch NextGen TV services faster and more efficiently.

The solution, which integrates Triveni Digital’s software-based ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway scheduler, GuideBuilder XM ATSC 3.0 transport encoder and third-party systems, is available with a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model.

“ATSC 3.0 will create important new opportunities for U.S. broadcast television stations, including the ability to deliver advanced emergency alerts, program guides and targeted advertising," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital.

"By adopting our ATSC 3.0 Cloud service, these exciting NextGen TV services can be delivered with maximum efficiency. This solution is the next step in Triveni Digital's overall strategy to empower broadcasters and enable a smooth, cost-effective transition to the next era of TV,” he said.

The service offers instant scalability and upgradeability, offering broadcasters the flexibility to grow. The new service supports the Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) protocol, which minimizes the effects of jitter and bandwidth changes. It also ensures a secure communications path in the cloud, protecting content from contribution to distribution, the company said.

The pay-as-you-go model is especially attractive to broadcasters in small and mid-sized markets, said Triveni Digital.