TransMedia Dynamics to highlight media preparation, production tools at IBC2010

At IBC2010, TransMedia Dynamics will highlight developments to its Mediaflex products to enable efficient, high-throughput media preparation and production as well as advancements in process integration, specifically through the introduction of a number of enhancements:

A comprehensive upgrade to the Mediaflex data model that enables organizations to define their own additional metadata schemas;

Additional solutions for cultural archives and cataloging;

New functionality for Web browser-based users enabling them to carry out rough cut editing; and

Enhanced screen layouts and configuration options for customers to customize the user interface.

See TransMedia Dynamics at IBC Stand 2.C58.