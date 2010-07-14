TransMedia Dynamics to highlight media preparation, production tools at IBC2010
At IBC2010, TransMedia Dynamics will highlight developments to its Mediaflex products to enable efficient, high-throughput media preparation and production as well as advancements in process integration, specifically through the introduction of a number of enhancements:
- A comprehensive upgrade to the Mediaflex data model that enables organizations to define their own additional metadata schemas;
- Additional solutions for cultural archives and cataloging;
- New functionality for Web browser-based users enabling them to carry out rough cut editing; and
- Enhanced screen layouts and configuration options for customers to customize the user interface.
See TransMedia Dynamics at IBC Stand 2.C58.
