Towercom Bulgaria chooses Thomson Broadcast for new DTTV network

Towercom Bulgaria has selected Thomson Broadcast as a strategic supplier in the rollout of a DVB-T-based digital terrestrial television (DTTV) network across Bulgaria.

The deal includes the acquisition of new energy-efficient Thomson Broadcast Elite GreenPower transmitters for reduced energy usage and optimal reliability..

Towercom Bulgaria was awarded a 15-year DVB-T license and is building two SFN networks for nationwide operation. To meet Towercom's requirements, Thomson Broadcast supplied Elite GreenPower medium- and high-power DVB-T transmitters in the range of 1kW to 5kW RMS..

The high-power transmitters allow Towercom Bulgaria to decrease energy consumption while guaranteeing signal quality. With a power density reaching 9.6kW RMS per 19in standard cabinet, the new Elite GreenPower series enables energy consumption savings of up to 15 percent over the previous Elite transmitter versions. .

A significant part of this project initially included the installation of nine medium- and nine high-power Elite GreenPower transmitters at various sites around the country. The broadcaster subsequently ordered another six transmitters, increasing to 24 the number of Thomson transmitters in use at Towercom Bulgaria.