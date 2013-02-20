ToolsOnAir releases just:play, just:live video playout version 1.7.1

ToolsOnAir, creators of QuickTime-based workflows for broadcast video production professionals, has released of version 1.7.1 of its just:play and just:live video playout solutions.



By using Apple's new generation Mac Mini with a Thunderbolt-based multi-I/O interface, an entire professional HD playout system can fit into a single rack space and consume only 85W of power. Multiple networks can fit into a small closet.

New features in version 1.7.1 include support for the new Mac Mini's integrated Intel HD graphics 4000, including rendering of complex real-time graphics. Support is also included for Blackmagic Designs' UltraStudio Mini Monitor Thunderbolt device. Combined with the new generation Mac Mini, the cost of operation for a full HD playout server is reduced further.

Version 1.7.1 implements a new advanced Spotlight-like help functionality, offering full text search to help administrators find answers to their questions without having to exit the application. And new a Superuser client option enables simplified setup for users who may require connection to a channel via multiple machines.

See ToolsOnAir at 2013 NAB Show booth SL12810.