TMD introduces i-mediaflex Mobile

TMD has introduced i-mediaflex Mobile, which adds the capability of accessing content and metadata from a tablet or smartphone.

i-mediaflex is a web-enabled solution for asset and business process management, for both digital and analog content. A typical workflow for a broadcast playout facility would be to create a set of trailers for a new series. Producers create work orders in i-mediaflex, which are then delivered to editors, along with the content they will need to make the trailers.

TMD has now added apps for iPads, Android tablets and smartphones. This means that producers can be notified wherever they are that the work is complete. They can view the content on the device, add notes to the metadata, and either approve the content or send it back for further work.