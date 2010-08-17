Tightrope releases ZEPLAY server
Tightrope Media Systems has released the ZEPLAY broadcast multichannel replay platform. This release includes two models, the ZEPLAY 8440HD and 8440SD. Both are eight-channel servers with four inputs and outputs active at all times as well as a built-in multiviewer. The HD system includes support for resolutions up to 1080i and all international frame rates. A single unit, enclosed in a 4RU chassis, can store up to 160 hours of HD footage (40 hours per channel).
See Tightrope Media Systems at IBC Stand 7.G12.
