Tightrope releases ZEPLAY server

Tightrope Media Systems has released the ZEPLAY broadcast multichannel replay platform. This release includes two models, the ZEPLAY 8440HD and 8440SD. Both are eight-channel servers with four inputs and outputs active at all times as well as a built-in multiviewer. The HD system includes support for resolutions up to 1080i and all international frame rates. A single unit, enclosed in a 4RU chassis, can store up to 160 hours of HD footage (40 hours per channel).

