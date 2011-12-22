Tieline releases new 4G USB Module for wireless IP remotes

Indianapolis-based Tieline Technology has announced the release of a new 4G USB module capable of interfacing with both the Pantech UML290 and the Verizon Wireless 551L 4G LTE USB modems. This will allow Tieline G3 codecs to connect and broadcast over the Verizon 4G LTE network.

"The release of this module enables our customers to connect to Verizon 4G LTE networks and achieve higher bit rates and better audio quality during remote broadcasts," said Mary Ann Seidler, Tieline's VP Sales Americas. "The module fits into our existing Commander G3 Field and i-Mix G3 remote broadcast codecs and customers simply attach the 4G LTE USB modem to go live over 4G."

All Tieline IP audio codecs are already 4G LTE compatible; the new 4G USB module increases portability and flexibility, extending the useful life of those codecs. USB modems are sold separately by Verizon.

Tieline customers also have access to the company's exclusive SmartStream IP technology, which responds to variable IP network conditions to significantly improve connection reliability over wireless IP data networks like cell-phone networks and the Internet. The Tieline 4G USB module will ship in January 2012 in the U.S.