Thomson Broadcast to feature Elite 1000 GreenPower transmitter at BES Expo

Thomson Broadcast will feature its Elite 1000 GreenPower transmitter line and DVB-T2 exciter at BES Expo 2011, Feb. 24-26, in New Delhi, India.

The Elite 1000 GreenPower UHF transmitter features 50V LDMOS technology and an output power of up to 9.6kW DVB per unit with an energy-consumption savings of up to 15 percent over the previous Elite transmitter series. The Elite 1000 GreenPower line uses the company's real-time Digital Adaptive Pre-correction (DAP).

Thomson Broadcast also will show its DVB-T2 exciter designed for analog broadcasters switching directly to DVB-T2, or for digital providers wanting to upgrade to DVB-T2 for greater bandwidth efficiency.



