Thomson Broadcast introduces Elite 100 GreenPower digital transmitter

Thomson Broadcast has unveiled the Elite 100 GreenPower digital television transmitter — an energy-efficient, medium-power-range transmitter.

The Elite 100 GreenPower joins Thomson Broadcast's line of environmentally friendly transmission products, which includes the high-power Elite 1000 GreenPower and the Elite 10 GreenPower for low-power applications.

A true plug-and-play system, the Elite 100 GreenPower is aimed at broadcasters rolling out an initial digital deployment or extending coverage in combination with high-power Elite transmitters.

Key to the Elite 100 GreenPower's efficiency is its use of the latest 50V LDMOS transistor technology, which allows the transmitter to deliver all of the benefits of the Elite range with high-power density and reduced operational costs.

The Elite 100 GreenPower series is available from 350W to 2000W, and supports all digital standards, including DVB-T/H, DVB-T2, ISDB-Tb, ATSC, ATSC-M/H and FLO in the UHF frequency band. The transmitter can be delivered in a compact 19in standard cabinet or as a standalone chassis.