Thistle Communications Stocks Up on Ikegami HDK-55 Cameras

MAHWAH, N.J.—Responding to what it says is an increase in demand for its remote services, Thistle Communications has announced that it has recently purchased four new Ikegami HDK-55 full digital HDTV cameras.

The new quartet of cameras is the latest addition from Ikegami, already having in its tool kit the HDK-95C cameras, which can effectively be paired together for shoots. According to partner and General Manager Jim Thistle, the HDK-55s will serve as part of a second HDK-55 flypack for deployment on the company’s small- to mid-size mobile units.

The first assignment that the HDK-55s were used for at Thistle was for coverage of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.