The Thai National Public Television Station Buys 12 Phabrix SxE Instruments

NEWBURY, U.K.— The National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) has purchased 12 of the Phabrix SxE handheld instruments for test and measurement as part of a new HD production studio.

The SxE devices replace NBT’s legacy SD test and measurement equipment. They deliver HD video and audio generation, analysis and monitoring with advanced physical layer analysis, Phabrix reported.

NBT is operated by The Government Public Relations Department (PRD), a division of the Thai Government and is the national public television station,

“We are highly impressed with the functionality, portability and value for money the Phabrix SxE instruments offer,” explained Kachan Kannika, director of the Engineering Support and Development Bureau at the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand in a statement. “The units are intuitive and logical for our team to just pick up and use – no training required!”

SxE offers an extensive video toolset, with support for SMPTE compliance testing of over 350 different formats. An extensive array of video and audio instruments includes a signal generator with moving test patterns, a high-performance waveform, and ANC/VANC inspector.

The SxE also provides 16 channel audio generation and metering with support for Dolby E, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital metadata and bitstream analysis.