Thales-Angenieux to Display High-Precision Lenses for Broadcast and Cinema at NAB



At the 2012 NAB Show, Thales-Angenieux will display its entire line-up of high-precision zoom lenses for broadcast and cinematography applications. Product lines include the 35mm Optimo Series, 35mm Optimo Digital Production Lenses, HD lenses ranging from wide-angle to telephoto ENG/EFP lenses, as well as lenses for sports and Outside Broadcast (OB) applications.



Angenieux HD video lenses deliver the longest focal range for each lens in its category, with exceptional precision optics. The 14 x 4.5 HD video wide-angle lens is available in semi servo and full servo versions, as well as with 16 bit digital connection for zoom and handle connection.



The 19 x 7.3 HD video lens's zoom range allows close-up of images with optimized definition and clarity, while the wide-angle is ideal for panoramic shots. Angenieux's 26 x 7.8 HD video telephoto lens is suited to high-resolution digital and HDTV cameras.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Thales-Angenieux will be at booth C6019.



