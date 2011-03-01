Test & measurement equipment
DISTORTION ANALYSIS SOFTWARE
Rohde & Schwarz R&S FS-K130PC
Allows users to characterize and linearize amplifiers; compensates for memory effects exhibited by many of today's amplifiers; test setup consists of a spectrum analyzer, a signal generator and a PC; measures the amplifier's characteristics and calculates the correction required to attain a linear output signal.
410-910-7800;www.rohde-schwarz.com
Booth: SU3721
VIDEO MONITORING AND LOGGING
Volicon Observer
Captures, stores and indexes broadcast content from multiple channels, offering users simultaneous Web access to recorded video content from their desktop computers; includes the Observer Professional, Observer Enterprise and Observer Remote Program Monitor; three new additions are ASI/transport stream logging, loudness monitoring and AC-3/Dolby Digital decoding features.
781-221-7400;www.volicon.com
Booth: SU5902
BROADCAST MONITORS
PHABRIX Rx Series
Designed for environments such as central control booths, studio engineering panels and OB facilities; housed in a 19in 2U standard rack mount; can be configured with one or two modules; two 4.3in color TFT screens display the monitored signal at all times with separate measurement display for generation of patterns and analysis.
+44 163 5276302;www.phabrix.com
Booth: N325
WAVEFORM MONITORS
Blackmagic Design UltraScope, Pocket UltraScope
Version 1.5 update adds new video gamut and audio error logging, as well as customizable profiles so different post-production houses and broadcasters can define their own operation standards for quality control; error logging features automatically check and log all RGB gamut, luminance and chroma video levels, and audio levels; custom profiles allow specific settings for generating errors based on various types of video level products, and all errors can be saved to a simple log file with timecode and time of day.
978-337-0991www.blackmagic-design.com
Booth: SL220
