Teradek Unveils Bolt 4K LT Max Transmitter-Receiver System

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek has introduced the Bolt 4K LT Max, a 4K HDR wireless video transmitter-receiver solution offering more than 5,000 feet of line-of-sight range in a compact, rugged form factor.

Bolt 4K LT Max is powered by the third-generation Amimon 4K chipset and is interoperable with the entire lineup of Bolt 4K, Bolt 4K LT and Bolt 4K Monitor modules.

“The Bolt 4K LT line is the onramp to 4K and HDR on-set monitoring, but it has been missing an ultra-long-range powerhouse,” said Greg Smokler, GM of Cine Production at Creative Solutions. “We’ve taken the pocket-sized envelope of the 4K LT and packed in the incredible long-range performance of the full Bolt 4K Max, resulting in the perfect balance of size and performance.”

With a redesigned wireless chipset and RF hardware sending 10-bit 4:2:2 video at up to 4Kp30 via HDMI and 1080p60 via SDI, Bolt 4K LT Max provides sharper images and richer color detail. Bolt 4K LT Max offers built-in connectivity to Android and iOS devices. The Bolt Manager app allows for quick pairing and configuration as well as enhanced encryption, the company said.