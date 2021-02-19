Teradek, Frame.io Partner on Cloud Editorial Workflow

IRVINE, Calif.—Teradek has partnered with Frame.io to support the Frame.io C2C (Camera to Cloud) cloud-based workflow, bridging camera capture with post-production non-linear editing (NLE) systems, Teradek owner Creative Solutions said.

The Teradek Cube 655 video encoder will capture color-accurate proxy files directly from camera video feeds and upload them to the Frame.io cloud system via Wi-Fi, LTE or 5G, the company said.

“Teradek and Frame.io engineers have been working together to integrate the two platforms and achieve seamless handover from the camera to the cloud,” said Creative Solutions CEO Nicol Verheem of the collaboration with Frame.io. “You just hit ‘Record’ on the camera, and when you hit ‘Stop’ the file shows up in the cloud.”

When connected to a C2C-compatible camera, such as those from RED, ARRI and Sony, Cube 655 uses the camera’s record trigger to capture and store color-accurate H.264 (AVC) proxies in manageable file sizes, the company said.

The proxies are an exact match of the original camera files when it comes to file name and timecode.

At the end of a take when stop-record is triggered, Frame.io automatically uploads Cube 655’s proxy file into the cloud storage system via a proprietary link over Wi-Fi or a compatible cellular modem, such as the Teradek Node LTE Modem, it said.

Proxies are uploaded to the cloud at a continuous rate. In post, they can be used to generate dailies, and editors can begin work on the NLE timeline moments after the shot is taken on a set anywhere in the world, it said.

Recorded proxies are stored locally on Cube 655, making it possible to upload files later or to continue from a hotel room on location, the company said.

Teradek-Frame.io C2C workflow compatibility will be available next month. The Teradek Cube 655 encoder is priced at $1,990 and the Teradek Node LTE Modem costs $699.