Telos Alliance Debuts Telos VXs Virtual VoIP System

CLEVELAND—Telos Alliance has introduced the Telos VXs Virtual VoIP System, which is meant to provide virtualization to broadcasters and their remote teams to tap into production and engineering party lines to adapt to broadcast’s changing workflows.

With production facility designs moving toward SMPTE 2110 media networks, the VXs software can be deployed on shared servers in the centralized data center or in cloud instances. This assists with facility-wide upgrades and automated deployment without a site visit, per Telos. Broadcasters have the option to scale VXs in size from a single contribution audio line to a facility-wide IFB/coordination system to a multifacility solution.

Using customizable Axia Pathfinder Core PRO HTML-5 user panels, VXs gives IFB and coordination channels help with coordination and control for various applications, including OB trucks or headquarter communications.

The Telos VXs features support for SMPTE-2110, AES67 and Livewire environments for simultaneous integration with intercom systems, audio consoles and other production systems over existing multicast media networks. It can also integrate alongside AES67-enabled Dante devices with support for SAP advertisements.

VXs can be combined with the Telos Infinity IP Intercom system. This allows the Infinity Dashboard interface to centrally configure remote IFBs and engineering coordination lines, as well as add them to partylines and groups or be assigned to Infinity IP Intercom panels.

For those without an IP media infrastructure, working with Telos Alliance AoIP Audio Nodes provides high-density AES3, SDI and analog I/O to integrate with any console or intercom system, while also allowing for an upgrade path to direct AoIP connectivity.

Additional features include creating touchscreen-friendly custom HTML-5 panels when combined with Axia Pathfinder Core PRO Broadcast Controller to monitor and control VXs from a web browser. Also, every call gets fifth-generation audio processing with the help of Smart AGC coupled with Telos’ three-band adaptive Digital Dynamic EQ, Acoustic Echo Cancellation and support of the G.722 codec.