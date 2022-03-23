Telestream To Feature Extensive Product Lineup For Media Creation, Distribution, Archiving at 2022 NAB Show

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of solutions for media companies across the content creation, distribution and archiving lifecycle at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

“We’re looking forward to meeting our customers and partners face-to-face again at NAB 2022 this year,” said Scott Murray, senior vice president of marketing at Telestream. “With a focus on ensuring our customers thrive, we’re bringing more products and services to NAB this year than in any time in our history.”

For live and studio production, the company will highlight its latest software features for the PRISM waveform monitor. Telestream will feature its new Inspect 2110 probe, updates to its QC software for on-prem, virtual and cloud-native workflows and new 12G-SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 interfaces for Lightspeed Live Capture. The Inspect 2110+PRISM combination is an essential engineering monitor and troubleshooting solution for broadcast and production facilities, the company said.

For post-production professionals, Telestream will highlight the latest PRISM form factors, optimized for trucks and post, as well as feature new ContentAgent server capabilities, it said.

The Telestream Cloud suite of services for post, VOD and QC workflows, offering a pay-for-what’s-needed pricing model and nearly unlimited scaling will also be shown. The company will highlight its new Qualify cloud-native QC service, it said.

Telestream will feature its Vantage Media Processing platform, now available for on-prem, as a subscription, in a virtual environment or as a cloud service, to support transcoding and workflow automaton requirements.

It will demonstrate CardAgent as part of the Vantage workflow, as well as remote file viewing via GLIM with a new UI and a second-generation server. A new luminance scope for GLIM will also be previewed.

Stanza, a new browser-based caption and subtitle editing solution and Telestream Cloud to support automated captioning workflows will be shown. The latest versions of DIVA and Kumulate with a new disaster recovery and business continuity package will also be highlighted, Telestream said.

Telestream will showcase its significantly expanded monitoring capabilities for OTT headends where live content is acquired, transcoded and packaged as ABR and delivered to an origin server.

The company also will feature iQ Solutions with Zixi and SRT transport monitoring for feeds to an OTT system. It will show expanded multi-DRM vendor integration with EZDRM, Irdeto, Synamedia and Verimatrix.

The iVMS-ASM management system also has been further expanded to provide high-level visibility to quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) metrics through correlation of all iQ probe data for complex video networks, it said.

See Telestream at NAB Show booth C3007.