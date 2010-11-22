Telestream releases Vantage 2.0 video workflow management software

Telestream has announced a major release for its Vantage enterprise-class workflow design and automation software.

A major new feature in Vantage 2.0 includes Vantage Workflow Portal, which enables creation and deployment of operator user interfaces in minutes for browsing video, entering metadata and forwarding media. A new SDK allows customers and third-party systems to access and control Vantage workflows easily. Lastly, GraphicsFactory integration allows template-based layered graphics and audio to be applied during a transcode. Many video workflow analysis and transcoding format support capabilities are also new.