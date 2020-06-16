Telestream Introduces Lightspeed Live Capture C2

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has launched a new two-channel version of its Lightspeed Live Capture system that is well-suited to enterprise-scale workflows, including news and professional sports, which rely on remote production and editing capabilities.

“Lightspeed Live Capture C2 is a game-changer product that flies in face of convention since it empowers users with all the power and creative potential that Vantage offers on a two-channel capture server,” said Scott Matics, senior director of product management at Telestream.

The Lightspeed Live Capture C2 system offers all of the media processing power and workflow automation capability Telestream has pioneered, the company said.

The dual-channel ingest solution captures two HD inputs up to 1080p60 concurrently and simultaneously generates low-res proxies of the content. Lightspeed Live Capture C2 supports all major HD codecs and offers simultaneous edit-while-capture, transcode-while-capture and deliver-while-capture functionality.

The capture platform supports all common formats, HDR, VTR digitizing, remote production, IP input and delivery to Avid systems without requiring a change of hardware or compromising capacity, the company said.

The Vantage for Capture option adds transcoding that runs directly on the Lightspeed Live Capture C2 server alongside Live Capture, Live Stream and Avid integration.

The Live Capture C2 box offers all of the software features and functions of larger-scale systems. These include Live Edit sub-clipping of live and growing capture files, using an HLS proxy embedded in a user-friendly web-based UI.

Live Play enables live confidence monitoring for QC and playback from customized playlists. Live Schedule automatically schedules events for capture using an easy to use web-based UI.