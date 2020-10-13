Telestream Integrates Frame.io With Vantage Platform

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has added a new option to its Vantage media processing platform, an integration with Frame.io’s cloud-based collaborative platform.

The new Vantage Connector for Frame.io processes media files and metadata from Vantage in preparation for collaborative editing and then automatically drops them into Frame.io user folders for collaboration and review and approval workflows.

The integration has two modes, an interactive mode and a programmatic mode. In the interactive mode, the Frame.io connector is configured using an interface that mirrors the Frame.io website structure for users, projects and assets. In programmatic mode, Vantage can use project IDs to automatically configure the connector’s publishing methodology.

Once the “publish to Frame.io” action is completed, Vantage can email team members, letting them know the asset is ready. When the creative process completes within Frame.io, existing Vantage capabilities can then complete the distribution media processing tasks required. The Connector can also be part of larger workflows that include prepping content for edit and archival storage.