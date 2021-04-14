Telestream Announces Cloud Transform, New PRISM Monitors

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has announced a slate of new products that are meant to address some of the biggest trends in the video industry, specifically the transitions to IP, 4K/UHD and working in the cloud. The products introduced were the Telestream Cloud Transform and update PRISM waveform monitors.

Telestream introduced the products as part of a Spring Press Event, which the company used as a substitute for the NAB Show that has been rescheduled for October 2021.

The Telestream Cloud Transform is a cloud-native, API-driven media processing and transcoding service. Transform is designed to enable develop teams writing their own code to access Telestream’s transcoding and media processing technology. It features extensive format support, color space conversion and wide color gamut support, as well as captions/subtitles conversion.

Cloud Transform is designed to be integrated into a user’s media supply chain, with them selecting what features they want to utilize. The service also utilizes a pay-as-you-go billing model.

“We’ve taken proven technology, the Telestream Media Framework, that’s the foundation of Telestream media workflows all over the world and built a cloud-native, API-driven, media processing and transcoding service that runs on our customers’ cloud provider of choice,” said Tim MacGregor, senior director, Head of Strategy and Product Development, Telestream Cloud. “Transform’s media processing pedigree ensures a future-proof path as standards and technology evolve, even as organizations develop their own workflow orchestration solutions.”

In addition, six new models have been introduced for Telestream’s line of PRISM waveform monitors that offer a smaller form-factor meant to help address space constraints in mobile trucks/OB vans during live productions.

The new PRISM models—three for both a single screen half-rack and dual screen full-rack unit—are designed to cover use cases from SDI monitoring to IP analysis, as well as support for both local and remote productions up to 8K HDR. The monitors provide full remote viewing of the PRISM display screen. Detailed monitoring and analysis of ST 2110 IP video is available when paired with Telestream’s Inspect ST 2110 probe. Additionally, the monitors are touchscreens.

The three models are the 100 series, which is SDI only; the 200 series, which has SDI and IP; and the 300 series with SDI, IP and Physical Layer.