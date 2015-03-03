Tektronix to Highlight 4K Waveform Monitors at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Tektronix will highlight the WFM/WVR8000 series of waveform monitors and rasterizers at the 2015 NAB Show. With quad-3G-SDI inputs, this solution offers monitoring and measurement for quad-link 4K/UHDTV1 formats for camera lineup, color grading, color correction, QC, and facility maintenance applications.

Tektronix WRM/WVR8000

Since the internal architecture can handle 4K data rates, this allows implementation of 4K/UHDTV1 support as an upgrade, eliminating the need to buy new monitoring gear when the user transitions to 4K. New capabilities include ITU-R BT.2020 color space support in waveform, vector, picture, and gamut display mode, as well as audio loudness monitoring and ancillary data support for 4K content.

Tektronix will also show the expanded diagnostics and troubleshooting capabilities of its portable WFM2300 waveform monitor. New features include the introduction of ASI confidence monitoring, a broader range of test signals (including Dolby E test signal generation), A/V and propagation delay measurements and HDMI connectivity through SFP modules. It automatically determines the format of the signal connected to the active input (ASI or SDI) and displays the appropriate measurements, taking the guesswork out of fault diagnosis.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Tektronix will be in booth SU9121. For more information visit www.nabshow.com.