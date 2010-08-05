TeamCast supports Kazakhstan broadcaster’s DVB-T2 trial

Digital terrestrial television (DTT) and mobile television supplier TeamCast is involved in Kazakhstan’s DVB-T2 broadcasting trial in the city of Karaganda, with the media operator AO Kazteleradio and V-LUX.

TeamCast is helping AO Kazteleradio with the loan of equipment to be used for the DVB-T2 pilot trial. AO Kazteleradio’s objective for the pilot trial is to check the performance of the second generation (DVB-T2) terrestrial transmission equipment, under real operating conditions.

With TeamCast’s equipment deployed for DVB-T2, V-LUX will be able to make all of the in-field performance tests needed for the trial. TeamCast provides the fundamental building blocks for the future end-to-end transmission solutions that new standards like DVB-T2 can provide.