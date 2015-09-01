TCL and QD Vision Demo 90 Percent Rec. 2020 at IFA

BERLIN—TCL and QD Vision, in collaboration with TCL subsidiary CSTO, have developed a television that produces more than 90 percent of the Rec. 2020 color gamut standard for UHD displays. This technology, which will be on display at the upcoming IFA show in Berlin, was achieved with QD Vision’s Color IQ quantum dot technology.

The Rec. 2020 standard includes a color gamut nearly twice the size of the current industry standard. Rec. 2020 is expected to increase the color gamut by approximately 90 percent and specifies a 10-bit and 12-bit color bit depth.

QD Vision’s edge-lit approach offers a combination of efficiency, reliability and spectral purity to accommodate the Rec. 2020 standard. The Color IQ quantum dot technology is spectrally pure and tunable.

The TCL booth at IFA is booth 102, in hall 21. IFA runs from Sept. 4-9 in Berlin.