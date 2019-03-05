TBN Selects Panasonic PTZ Camera Solution for Tustin, New York City Studios

NEWARK, N.J.—Christian broadcaster TBN is equipping studio sets at its Tustin, Calif., and New York City facilities with new Panasonic pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) cameras, camera controllers and software, Panasonic announced today.

The broadcaster is adding 16 AW-UE150 4K 60p integrated PTZ cameras, seven AW-RP150 controllers and Tecnopoint Tuning software, the company said.

Eleven of the PTZ cameras as well as a Tuning floor dolly system and Totem system are being assigned to the production of “Better Together,” a new women’s show the broadcaster is producing in Tustin. In New York City, the broadcaster is outfitting the studio used to air Eric Metaxas’ nationally syndicated radio show with five of the PTZ cameras, two RP150 controllers, a Tecnopoint ceiling dolly system and Totem systems.

“The [‘Better Together’] show is done in the round with the set rotating,” said Larry Haley, TBN’s director of network operations and engineering. “[I]t’s done with no crew in the studio.”

TBN decided on the PTZ setup to eliminate the need for camera operators in the studio and thus to create an intimate environment. “The combination of the new (AW-UE150) cameras and the Tecnopoint rail systems and how they integrated together worked well for the project,” he said.

Similarly, the broadcaster wanted to remove camera operators from the studio for the Eric Metaxas broadcast in New York City. “We wanted a high-quality, cost-effective production with the same capabilities as far as camera movement, camera control and rail cameras. We did not want it to look like a traditional radio show with two to three people sitting around a table,” he said.

Several factors went into selecting the Panasonic UE150-Tecnopoint combination. Besides features, price and support, Haley said, the wider field of view of the UE150 and the futureproofing the cameras’ 4K capability enabled were deciding factors.

