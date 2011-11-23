TASCAM Announces iM2 Stereo Microphone for Apple portables

TASCAM has introduced the iM2 stereo mic, designed to turn the iPhone, iPad or iPod Touch into a high-quality stereo recorder. A pair of condenser microphones plugs into the dock connector of these Apple devices. The microphones are adjustable over 180 degrees for optimal sound placement and utilize the same elements as those used in TASCAM’s DR Series stereo recorders. The iM2 contains its own microphone preamp and analog-to-digital (A-D) converter for low noise and premium audio quality.

Unlike mics that use the built-in iPhone preamp, the iM2 can handle up to 125dB SPL. The iM2 also incorporates a stereo limiter to tame sudden loud sounds. The microphone level is adjustable with a knob on the side, making it quick and easy to adjust, and is powered through the dock connector so no battery is required. A USB input is provided to charge your Apple iOS device for long recordings, either through a computer or TASCAM’s PS-P515U power adapter.

TASCAM has also announced that it will publish a PCM recording app, which will be made available in the iTunes store at no charge. The TASCAM iM2 stereo microphone is compatible with the iPhone 4 and 4S, iPod Touch 4G, iPad and iPad 2.