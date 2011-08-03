Sysmedia at IBC

SysMedia will show its new WinCAPS Q-Live at IBC2011. Q-Live integrates speech recognition, a powerful newsroom interface and a simplified user interface, all of which improve speed and accuracy for the captioning of live and near-live programs.

Its partner product, WinCAPS Qu4ntum, brings productivity benefits for offline captioning, including workflow management integration, an enterprise-level knowledgebase and integration with media ingest systems. Speech and language tools are used for speaker dependent and speaker independent voice recognition as well as text-to-speech synchronization – all designed to cut the cost of subtitling.