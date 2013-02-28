Switronix releases EX-L96UD battery for Sony cameras

Switronix has released the EX-L96UD lithium-ion battery, an updated version of the EX-L96. The UD can power any Sony PMW 100 or 200 without a need to plug a cable to a DC port. It provides 50 percent more power than the Sony OEM EX battery.

The EX-L96UD comes equipped with a reinforced DC cable that will prevent it from being frayed or pulled out. The power tap on the UD was moved to the face of the battery to avoid interference when pluging in the battery and also includes a cable for plugging in EX1/1R and EX3.

The EX-L96UD features a 4-LED gauge as well as an unregulated powertap to power any 12V accessory.

Specifications:

Capacity:95Wh (14.8V, 6.3Ah)

Size:1.6" x2.75" x 5.1"

Weight:1.3lbs

Nominal run-time:5 hours