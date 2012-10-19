Studio Technologies Model 724A audio mixer meets ENG needs

Studio Technologies has introduced the Model 742A audio mixer, a dual-audio-bus mixer designed specifically for use in electronic newsgathering (ENG) vans, small-scale production trucks and utility applications.

An update to the Model 742, the new unit adds key features along with performance and reliability enhancements. The 742A’s resources include four mic/line inputs with 48V phantom power, four dedicated line-level inputs, two main and two monitor output buses.

The Model 742A also includes LED level metering, flexible monitoring and AC/DC powering. The new product is not a stereo mixer but can create two independent monaural signals, making it well-suited for general on-air tasks as well as signal monitoring, talent cueing and intercom support.