StreamGuys, Haivision partner for live transcoding, Internet content delivery

Content delivery network and streaming media provider StreamGuys and Haivision Network Video have struck a partnership to offer complete live video asset management and streaming services to their customers, from broadcasters to enterprise-level businesses.

Haivision's KulaByte product line offers cloud- and server-based live transcoding systems that allow StreamGuys to deliver a single live video source to many customers and devices at multiple bit rates, formats and resolutions. The KulaByte transcoding technology improves StreamGuys' workflows by combining live transcoding with the flexibility of targeting specific streams for devices using HTTP Live Streaming (HLS), RTMP, RTSP, MPEG-TS and Smooth Streaming.

StreamGuys' virtualized, adaptive bit rate streaming service on the server side delivers the most appropriate bit rate to each device based on current network conditions — ensuring the highest possible signal quality at the correct resolution. The combined system offers a robust and reliable service for enterprise-level organizations and small-to-medium sized companies that deliver video assets to multiple platforms, from SD/HD desktop streaming to 3G and 4G mobile devices.

This strategic partnership positions each company as a reseller of the other's services — allowing StreamGuys to offer live transcoding with KulaByte's professional hardware, software, and service systems, and Haivision to include StreamGuys for content delivery and distribution within their systems. Both companies see opportunities to enhance services for customers doing anything from single live events and 24/7 channels to enterprise-level video distribution.