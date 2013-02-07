Streambox equips NHK with 500 Streambox ME Pro encoders

Streambox has announced that Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) is deploying 500 StreamboxME Pro licenses to reporters, in Japan and throughout the world, to capture and transmit live video from breaking news stories, as well as emergency response and newsgathering events. StreamboxME Pro is a mobile newsgathering app that offers one-click streaming to deliver broadcast-quality, low-delay video from iPhones and Android devices.

NHK has also deployed Streambox Enterprise Server to manage, route, archive and support a high volume of simultaneous live video streams and uploads from hundreds of reporters and contributors at a time. Streambox ME Pro and Streambox Enterprise Server will provide NHK with a simplified, efficient workflow to collect unlimited amounts of video from a variety of contributors in Japan and from around the globe. With the complete video system infrastructure, including Streambox 1080i HD decoders, NHK will be able to preview, manage and route live streams and archived files, all based on metadata for efficient distribution and playout.

StreamboxME Pro can bond 3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi or Inmarsat BGAN to give users increased bandwidth and reliability to send higher-quality live and file-based video. The easy-to-use app enables users to transmit video directly to Streambox decoders, Media Players or Enterprise Server with just one click from their Apple iPhone, iPad or Android device. The app is also compatible with Streambox Live Service, a cloud-based scalable service that manages, routes and stores large amounts of video feeds with simplified workflow for large-scale deployments.

StreamboxME Pro achieves sub 2-second latency at 30fps, 16:9 aspect ratio, 720 x 400 resolution and offers Advanced Audio Coding (AAC). The app includes Streambox-exclusive, Low Delay Multi-Path (LDMP) technology, which is a reliable protocol that facilitates high-quality, low-latency video over multiple IP networks. StreamboxME Pro provides a full range of professional broadcast features such as IFB over Bluetooth, store and forward, user presets, metadata and digital rights management (DRM).



Streambox ME Pro is now available for Apple iPhones, Android, OSX and PCs.