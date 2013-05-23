Storage and Recording at the 2013 NAB Show

Garrett Walker (l) of the Bayside community church makes a point about the grass Valley K2 Summit 3g server to Joe Paryzek (R) of grass Valley, as Bill Platt of the Platt Design group looks on. The world is getting wider, as servers expand outward from their traditional format and storage technologies attempt to better address the ever-growing demand for deeper archiving capabilities. What’s adding to the complexity: the impact of cloud technologies, and how those new workflows are changing pieces of the puzzle. Other than 4K, no other emerging technology had a more significant impact on this year’s NAB Show than the cloud.

STORAGE & SERVERS

Bright Technologies showed off the Bright- Drive Triton and BrightClip SAN servers, as well as the Procyon high-availability (HA) SAN server, which supports eight workspaces, each with multiple streams in various formats including 2K and 4K.

Cache-A introduced Prime-Cache6, a compact, entry-level, desktop/on-set appliance, featuring near-silent operation, toughened chassis and 4TB of rugged, 2.5-inch, HDD RAID. The company also demonstrated its Pro-Cache6 flagship system, now with increased 6TB internal HDD RAID 0 or RAID 1 disk-cache storage. Also on deck was the company’s Power-Cache6 Archive Server, with increased 12TB internal HDD RAID 0 or RAID 5 disk-cache storage and 10 Gbps Ethernet.

Dalet Digital Media System announced new configurations for the Dalet Brio servers, which can now be scaled to a maximum of 12 ports in a single server through a four-port extension board.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group launched MediaCloud, a cloud-based playout platform that delivers next-generation cloud-based playout, media asset management and delivery platform to media enterprises.

DVEO introduced the Stream Bucket IP/IP, a new remotely manageable recorder and professional archiving system for IP streams and developed for broadcasters and content providers to capture their video streams for archiving. It can also be used to repurpose one’s streams at a later date.

EditShare launched EditShare Field 2, a portable shared storage solution with asset management, field ingest and advanced projectsharing capabilities. The company also showcased a new interface for EditShare 7, an update to the Geevs Sports server, and updates to the Geevs Post server as well as enhancements to the Fastrack Time Tailor controller, which offers broadcast server control.

Improving workflow was a key focus for Elemental Technologies, which showed its Elemental Server, a file-based video processing system, as well as other pieces of the puzzle, including Elemental Cloud and Elemental Live.

Envivio came to showcase the Envivo Halo Experience server targeted to streaming media environments.

In a special screening room within its booth, EVS demonstrated a prototype of a 4K live slow-motion replay system on the company’s XT3 platform. The server can ingest four 3G-SDI feeds while playing back another four feeds. The solution will be available by year’s end according to EVS.

For-A announced two new compact MXF clip servers for ingest, playback and playout applications. The 1RU MBP-120SX and MBP-125SX servers are designed for filebased production workflows.

GB Labs showcased its storage solutions, including the Bridge rackmounted Ethernet solution that enables SAN owners to convert existing storage into network attached systems. The company also showed the GB Labs Space network storage solution; BlueShift storage technology, and the Space LTO networked storage system.

Grass Valley debuted the latest version of the K2 Dyno Replay System as well as the K2 Summit 3G server, a solution that offers enhanced codec support for multicam configurations, increased internal storage capacity, and simultaneous low-res proxy generation.

Harmonic introduced enhancements to the Spectrum ChannelPort branded channel playout solution, which now delivers dual DVE capabilities and extended codec support. The company also marked the NAB debut of its MediaStore 5000, a 2RU system that combines with MediaPort and MediaDirector systems to comprise a full Spectrum system.

Harris showed the newest generation Nexio Volt HD/SD server, now with expanded media storage options including an integrated storage model, plus direct connections to Harris Broadcast Nexio Farad systems for shared storage configurations via Gigabit Ethernet or optional fiber channel interfaces.

Hitachi showcased the HLDS BDL 500 Optical Disc archive library, and announced an agreement with Optical Vaults to integrate the solution into its platform.

Kristen Tetherton (l) of Triton Technology solutions learns about the harmonic spectrum

Mediastore 5000 from Keith lissak of harmonic. Levels Beyond announced a hybrid cloud solution called Reach Engine Stage that serves as a hosting system that can synchronize with local media libraries.

MBX Systems introduced the MBX X-60, a 60-drive storage chassis designed for highvolume video storage needs. The configurable unit packs up to 60 discrete 3.5-inch drives into a 4U chassis.

Mediaproxy introduced its next-generation range of LogServer platforms and software, including LogServer IP, an extensible native MPEG streaming server solution; LogServer ASI v8; and LogPlayer Mobile, which offers users an additional path to recorded media and metadata on LogServers.

MediaPower was on the show floor with AirGo, which provides SD/HD SDI and ASI ingest multiformat, low-res proxy generation, file-based ingest with transcoding and quality check, scalable internal storage up to 54 TB, automation with MAM and channelbranding.

NewTek unveiled 3Play 4800, a multicamera replay server designed for live sports production applications.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Orad showed the VJ tapeless production server and the PlayMaker slow-motion video server.

PESA introduced its compact, 1RU XSTREAM, which simultaneously encodes up to five independent video streams and eight audio streams concurrently from live or recorded video for multipath H.264 IP distribution with no sync or latency issues.

Promise Technology unveiled Vtrak A-Class, a comprehensive, low-cost turnkey scale out SAN storage solution for big data, targeting the storage intensive workflows of post-production, broadcast and data asset management and archiving.

Quantum introduced three new StorNext appliances: the StorNext M440 metadata appliances, StorNext WX Storage primary disk and StorNext AEL 00 Mini archive. The company also showcased two long-term content preservations for its StorNext systems, including the Lattus-M disk archive and a new high-density module within the StorNext AEL6000 archive.

A cabinet filled with Atomos Ninja-2 camera mounted recorder, monitor and decks. New storage capabilities were shown at the Rohde & Schwarz booth within the SpycerBox storage solution, which offers SSD technology to enable data transfer of up to 12 GBps. The company also showed off the Venice media production hub, which unites classic video server functionalities with file-based studio production features.

Ross Video showcased its Blackstorm BVS- 104P, a four-channel playout server that offers the same 1RU form factor as the BVS-102P 2 channel system, but doubles the channel count in the same space. It is available with three different storage options, including a 4TB HDD model, 8TB HDD model, and for ultra-performance and reliability, a 400GB solid state drive model.

Signiant debuted secure file sharing and cloud-based delivery specs to its Media Shuttle cloud-based hybrid SaaS file-sharing solution for sending and sharing professional media files.

Small Tree introduced the Granitestor Titanium4 all-in-one Ethernet-based shared storage solution. It’s available as a fourdrive system supporting 2TB, 3TB or 4TB disk drives.

For archiving, Sony introduced the ODSL10, a new optical disc archive with a 10- slot robotic library system that supports up to 15 TBs of video content.

Elizabeth Granli (L) holds Panasonic’s AJ-P2AD1 adapter, and Elise Muller holds the Panasonic AJ-P2M032AMicro P2 card. Studio Network Solutions announced hardware and OS upgrades to the newest generation of its flagship EVO shared storage server.

Tiger Technology introduced cluStore TLE, a server-based hierarchical storage management solution that uses LTFS tapes and tape libraries for Windows OS, Tbox, a shared storage appliance that offers 4K DPX playback on a single 16 Gbps Fibre Channel connection. The company also showed off its metaSAN scalable SAN management software.

Tolis Group announced two extensions to its products, including the BRU Producer’s Edition for Windows, to create tape archives of creative assets on the Windows platform.

Wowza Media Systems showcased new additions to the Wowza Media Server, including support for the MPEG-DASH streaming protocol, new built-in content protection, and an Apple iOS app that allows mobile devices to encode live video instantaneously and send it to the Wowza Media Server.

XenData announced a partnership with NL Technology and axle Video to deliver an open standard LTO archive for use with Avid Interplay.

XDT launched a new version of the Catapult Bridge in an attempt to redefine cloud-based WAN workflows. The Catapult Bridge offers direct access to cloud-based or remote storage.

XOR Media showcased The XOR Universal MediaLibrary, a scalable, cloudcapable, and mediacentric storage solution that offers high availability, optimum performance, high capacity, scalability, and flexible connectivity for direct ingest, edit-in-place, archive, and play-to-air.

RECORDING & MEDIA

AJA Video Systems showed its Ki Pro Quad, a new solid-state portable video recorder that enables a 4K/Quad HD/2K/HD workflow with the efficiencies of Apple ProRes and the flexibility of RAW data in a compact, solid-state recording and playback package that easily mounts directly onto a variety of cameras.

Atomos announced support for Canon’s 5D MkIII DSLR platform for its Ninja 2 compact field recorder.

Blackmagic Design introduced the Deck- Link Mini Monitor and DeckLink Mini Recorder, two new capture and playback solutions featuring 3 Gbps SDI and HDMI connections, one for recording SDI and HDMI video and the other for playing back SDI or HDMI video.

Matrox Video launched Matrox Monarch HD, a small, easy-to-use video streaming and recording appliance designed for professional video producers who need to simultaneously stream a live event and record a Blu-ray quality version for postevent editing.

Panasonic came to show off its first P2 HD recorder with native AVC-ULTRA recording and built-in microP2 card slots. The AJ-PD500 MicroP2 is a half-rack recorder that can record in full-resolution, 10-bit 1080/60p. The company also showed the microP2 card, a series of UHS-II-compliant memory cards in 64GB and 32GB versions.

Sound Devices showcased the PIX 260i production video recorder, a rackmounted, filebased audio/video recorder that also offers 32 tracks of audio record/playback.

Sony introduced the PMW1000 XDCAM HD422, a dual SxW memory card recorder/ player that can be set to record and playback 50 Mbps MPEG HD-422 MXF files.