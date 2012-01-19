Stanford Research Systems introduces RF signal generators

Stanford Research Systems recently introduced its SG380 series RF signal generators. The signal generators use a unique architecture (rational approximation frequency synthesis), which delivers ultra-high frequency resolution (1µHz) and low phase noise. The new generators also offer versatile modulation capabilities such as AM, FM, pulse modulation and sweeps.

The standard models produce sine waves from DC to 2.025GHz (SG382), 4.05GHz (SG384) and 6.075GHz (SG386). There is an optional frequency doubler (Option 02) that extends the frequency range of the SG384 and SG386 to 8.10GHz. Low-jitter differential clock outputs are available in Option 01, and Option 03 also offers an external I/Q modulation input.

For demanding applications, the SG380 series can be ordered with a rubidium timebase (Option 04).

All models have low phase noise (-116dBc/Hz @ 1GHz, 20kHz offset), full octave frequency sweeps, an OCXO timebase and standard RS232, GPIB and Ethernet interfaces.