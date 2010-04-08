SSL to demo console integration with multiple broadcast automation systems at 2010 NAB

Solid State Logic (SSL) will showcase the integration of its digital broadcast console range at the 2010 NAB Show, in Booth C3313.

With completed implementations for Ross Video’s Overdrive and Sony’s ELC automation systems, SSL’s powerful broadcast audio signal processing can now be fully integrated into an automated production signal flow. The first SSL product to support these new features is the new C10 HD console. This console is designed for smaller facilities or studios where automated production is a growing requirement to manage increased station output on tighter budgets.

The new broadcast automation features enable external control of faders, on/off switches, pans and PFL. The features can be enabled or disabled to allow seamless transitions between audio-follow-video functionality and manual operation.

Additionally, the range of console channels under automation control can be specified for maximum flexibility. In this instance, automation control can be used to complement the workflow of the audio operator. With transitions and preset show segments automated, the operator is free to concentrate on mixing complex segments such as live bands. In this situation, channels that have been designated for external control can be hidden from the surface. An audio operator, therefore, has access to all console faders while automation simultaneously controls the assigned console resources in the background. The power of this solution is increased when combined with features like SSL’s Dialogue Automix and 5.1 Upmix functions, resulting in consistent, high-quality program output, even with complex show production requirements.

Initially showcased on SSL’s C10 HD console, these features will also become available as options for the larger C100 HDS console in the weeks following the NAB Show.