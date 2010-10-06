SSL DV introduces AXIO automation scheduler for Gravity

SSL DV, a Solid State Logic Company, introduced its new AXIO automation scheduler for the Gravity MAM system at IBC2010. As the latest addition to the Gravity Control set of software, AXIO allows operators to create complex automation schedules for replay via Gravity Decoders and Air Server units.

Supporting full search and browse capabilities, like other Gravity Control products, one AXIO can control up to 500 decoders or air servers from a single screen. Users can locate and position content on individual, horizontally oriented channel tracks. Repetitive elements can be automatically inserted into the playlist via time and date rules and applied up to 10 years in advance. AXIO also supports integration with popular traffic solutions via MOS, XML or TXT files. Primary program-channel and second-channel ad content events are easily combined on a single timeline or viewed as A/B tracks.