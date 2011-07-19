SPX Showcases Its Antennas at IBC2011
AMSTERDAM—SPX Communication Technology will be exhibiting its low-, mid- and high-power broadband antennas at IBC2011. The patented TFU-UT bowtie slot turnstile antenna is a low-power and economical broadband UHF omnidirectional antenna featuring a simple feed system and aluminum construction with protective radome. Its lighter-weight, cross-bowtie configuration combines structural integrity with a low-windload design, eliminating the need for an internal mast and associated hardware. The TFU-UT features dual inputs for single or multichannel broadcasting without the need for a combiner. The antenna offers a power rating of 1 kW into a 7–16 DIN input and 500 W into a type N input. The horizontally polarized TFU-UT offers a bandwidth of 470–860 MHz and a gain of 5 dBd.
The DCR-M FM antenna series is optimized for use in high-power broadband applications. The antenna’s wide bandwidth and high-power input capabilities support multistation broadcasting. With circular polarization, a single-bay power rating of 18 kW and the ability to stack arrays of up to 16 bays, the DCR-M provides an input rating of up to 40 kW. Its stainless steel construction, low ice sensitivity, and optional integrated de-icer make it compatible with harsh environmental conditions. Each DCR-M is supplied with a fine matcher for field optimization. In addition, a custom feed design allows for reduced downward radiation via shorter spacing in a series-fed configuration. Beam tilt and null fill options are available.
With an impedance of 50 Ohm, wide bandwidth of 470–860 MHz and 1 kW power rating per panel, the company’s TUA-M mid-power antenna supports single and multiplexed stations. The TUA-M offers customized beam tilt and null fill for multipanel arrays and excellent horizontal pattern control. The antenna features a rugged design and is constructed to operate in severe environments subject to high winds and heavy ice loading. The TUA-M offers an individual panel radome, an aluminum backscreen and radiating element as well as 7–16 DIN input. The antenna is DC grounded for lightning protection.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox