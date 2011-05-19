Soundcraft upgrades Si Series consoles

Harman’s Soundcraft Si Series has received an upgrade that provides the consoles with more inputs on the Si1 and Si2 versions, plus additional functionality and options across the full product range.

Now designated the Si+ Series, the Si1+ has 16 additional mic inputs fitted as standard, bringing the number of onboard mic inputs to 48 and processing capacity of 72 inputs to mix. The extra 16-mic input module may be replaced by an eight-in/eight-out module if desired. The number of option card slots increases to four, and there is now a space for an optional second (redundant) PSU.

The Si2+ gains the 16-mic input module as standard (also swappable with the eight-in/eight-out module), which extends the onboard mic input count to 64 with an input-to-mix capacity of 80. All three models in the line, including the Si3+, gain a word clock output connector, and all models can use the range of Si optional interface cards, including MADI (optical or Cat 5), AES/EBU, CobraNet and Aviom A-Net capability.

