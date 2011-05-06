Sony unveils faster Memory Stick media
Sony Electronics is enhancing its line of Memory Stick media with new versions that enable higher read speeds with more stable and reliable performance.
The newest PRO-HG Duo HX series is Sony’s highest-performance memory media, offering data transfer speeds of up to 50MB/s.
Designed to support and enhance features of Sony hardware devices, the new Memory Stick PRO-HG Duo HX features Sony's new HX Engine controller, an intelligent flash memory controller that maximizes the capability of flash memory and enhances data-transfer efficiency by increasing the internal clock that handles data processing.
In addition to the faster data transfer speed, the HX Engine is also reliable, with anti-error functionality optimized for Sony hardware features, such as high-speed burst shooting or HD movie shooting. The media also possesses intelligent data control for increased stability.
