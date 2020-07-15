Sony Previews HDC-P31 POV Camera

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics has announced its latest camera, the HDC-P31 point of view system camera. The HDC-P31 offers remote functionality and 1080/60p HDR capability that complements Sony’s box and portable system camera options.

Among the key features of the HDC-P31 are its remote menu setting and status monitoring, as well as its global shutter three 2/3-inch CMOS sensor system that offers high sensitivity and low noise. As a part of Sony’s HDC ecosystem, the camera is able to capture the same image quality of other HDC cameras, but in a smaller POV form factor.

Sony plans to provide remote access via a web UI by winter 2020 via a software update that will enable menu setting, status monitoring, log filing and firmware updates to be done offsite. When using a compatible lens, operators can also remotely adjust the camera’s back focus. Tally can also be supported through an IP network cable.

HDC-P31 features high sensitivity of F12 (at 1080/60i, 1080/60p) and F13 (at 1080/50i, 1080/50p). It also features low noise at 62dB. The camera supports HDR with a choice of S-Log3/HLG. In addition, it accommodates Sony’s SR Live workflow, offering simultaneous production in HDR and SDR, and supports SR Live metadata.

Sony plans to release the HDC-P31 in November. For more information, visit pro.sony.