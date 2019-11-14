Sony Previews 24-Inch LCD 4K Monitor at Inter BEE 2019

CHIBA, Japan—Sony gave Inter BEE 2019 attendees a sneak peek at the prototype for its new 24-inch LCD professional picture monitor designed for 4K HDR productions. Sony bills the portable monitor that features high-grade picture quality and accurate color reproduction as a new tool for on-set monitoring, non-linear video editing, studio wall monitoring and rack-mount monitoring.

The monitor has UHD resolution (3840x2160 pixels) and an all-white luminance of 1,000 cd/m2. It also features wide color gamut for color verification and color reproduction. In addition, it offers a wide viewing angle, 12G-SDI input and HDMI connection.

More details will be released at a later date. For more information, visit pro.sony.