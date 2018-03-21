Sony Introduces XVS-9000 Live Production Switcher

SYDNEY—With the rise of HDR and 4K content, Sony is rolling out a new live production switcher designed specifically to handle those demands, the XVS-9000. The new unit can offer up to 80 inputs and 40 outputs in 4K and up to 160 inputs and 80 outputs in HD. It adopts the latest interfaces for both IP and 12G-SDI in 4K as well as hybrid system of both.

In the XVS-9000, Sony has included flexible workflows through its IP live production system and has reinforced IP Live interoperability to support SMPTE ST 2110 media transport over IP and AMWA NMOS Device Discovery.

To handle live 4K video sources, the XVS-9000 features a larger capacity processor with evolved signal processing technology. It also inherits the functionality and operability of the current XVS series, including operation through the ICP-X7000 Panel of a modular style design, with OLED displays. It will also have resource sharing functionality with other XVS series products to create a virtual environment with several switchers.

Additional features include the ability to install up to four 4K/HD DME boards to configure a maximum of four channels of 4K 3D DME for 4K live production. The new 4K/HD DME boards are compatible with the XVS series, allowing two channels of 4K DME to be configured in the current XVS-8000.

Sony plans to officially release the XVS-9000 in October.