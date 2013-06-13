Sony introduces new PMW-300 XDCAM HD camcorder

Sony’s new PMW-300 XDCAM camcorder is the first semi-shoulder-mount camcorder to combine the benefits of 1/2-type Exmor Full HD 3CMOS sensor technology with 50Mb/s HD recording at MPEG HD422. The PMW-300 camcorder is ideal for production professionals who require a flexible semi-shoulder camcorder that adapts easily to a range of commercial shooting environments.

The PMW-300’s 1/2-type Exmor Full-HD 3CMOS sensors offer high light sensitivity and low image noise to deliver clear, high-resolution images even when shooting in low-light conditions. The camcorder also includes Sony’s advanced signal processing technology to suppress noise effectively and create noticeably clearer images.

The camcorder’s high bit rate ensures excellent capture of fast-moving objects, while its chroma subsampling feature is perfect for a wide range of video encoding areas such as VFX and green screen applications. A planned future upgrade to support Sony’s XAVC codec will let users extend the lifecycle of the product for maximum return on investment.

The PMW-300 features the same EX-mount interchangeable lens system as Sony’s PMW-EX3 for compatibility with 1/2in and 2/3in lenses. The camcorder comes with a 14X zoom lens featuring a focus ring for quick switching between auto and manual focus.

An HD-resolution 3.5in color LCD viewfinder (960 x 540 pixels) enables precision focusing for HD shooting. Timecode and genlock interfaces as well as an 8-pin remote connector give users added flexibility in multicamera setups and 3-D configurations. The 8-pin remote connector also allows for remote adjustment using a remote control (sold separately). HD-SD/SDI and HDMI outputs let users connect the camcorder to broadcast infrastructures and to compatible consumer devices.

The camcorder has a standard recording mode of 1080/23.98p giving users several shooting options, switching down to 720/23.98p to enable up to 2.5X slow motion.

The PMW-300 camcorder’s semi-shoulder design has a rotary hand grip for more comfortable recording over long periods of time, and its magnesium metal body is designed to withstand even the harshest production environments.

Like all of Sony’s solid-state XDCAM camcorders, the PMW-300 allows the most flexible choice of recording media. Customers can record on Sony’s professional SxS memory card, as well as SD, Memory Stick and XQD cards depending upon their budget and application.

The camcorder has slots for using Sony’s UWP series wireless microphone systems. For added flexibility, Sony will offer an optional wireless adapter (currently in development) to enhance proxy recording, wireless transfers, Wi-Fi viewing and metadata input.

The PMW-300 camcorder is planned to be available in October at a suggested list price of less than $10,000. The camcorder with the 14X zoom lens (model PMW-300K1) is also planned to be available in October.